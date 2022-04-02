

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW of North America reported that BMW brand sales in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2022 were 73,714 vehicles, a 3.2% increase from the 71,433 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2021.



BMW Sports Activity Vehicles built at the company's U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina (X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7) performed particularly well in the first quarter, accounting for 57% of total sales.



MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 6,876 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.4% vs the 6,285 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2021.







