MetalSwap continues to grow in the DeFi space as it completes another milestone of its revolutionary roadmap.

MetalSwap is a decentralized exchange powered by smart contracts on the BNB smart chain where cryptometals can be created and traded. Cryptometals are a group of blockchain-based metals that mimic the price behavior of real-world metals and provide the possibility of transacting anywhere and anytime for traders without the burdens of owning metals. The MetalSwap project team mints the Metal Token (Metal) as the governance token for the MetalSwap community.

MetalSwap - One-stop decentralized resource for cryptometal trading

MetalSwap partnered up with BSC News to introduce the cryptometal marketplace, where individuals can buy and sell cryptometals whose prices are pegged to the real world, to the crypto community. Further information about the announcement can be found here.

Being a member of MetalSwap, users will never face the situation that the exchange they use intentionally suspended the trading because of disarray. Clients will never need to risk being hacked since they do not need to transfer their assets to a third party, and they are assured of greater safety from hacking and theft. People will not be experiencing fake trading and wash trading since MetalSwap, as a decentralized exchange, can easily prevent market manipulation. They have 100% ownership of their crypto and contract.

MetalSwap Ecosystem

Trader: A trader can buy and sell existing crypto metals and Metal tokens on the MetalSwap platform.

Minter & Shorter: A minter can obtain newly minted tokens of a crypto metal through collateral BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, and Metal token. On the contrary, a shorter can sell the minted tokens and get the corresponding LP tokens.

Liquidity Provider: It adds the same number of crypto metals and BNB to increase the market's liquidity. The liquidity provider will earn the share of newly minted LP tokens.

Oracle Feeder: An oracle feeder provides the up-to-date Metal price tasked with periodically fetching exchange rates from reputable sources and reporting them to the Oracle contract. The oracle feeder will be Chainlink in the preparation stage, and it will be elected through polls in the MetalSwap community after release.

Crypto Metals are a group of blockchain-based metals

They are the metals whose prices are pegged to the price behavior of real-world metals. Cryptometal tokens can be minted by collateral BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT and Metal token. The whole process is decentralized, and any user can mint it through the network.

MetalSwap can be directly shorted upon opening a collateralized debt with Metal to mint LP tokens. The collateralized debt is essentially a short position against the price movement of the reflected asset.

The CryptoMetal market operates 24 hours a day and seven days a week as the cryptocurrency market. All these CryptoMetal can be swapped to $Metal at MetalSwap. All transactions will be made by contract, and the data is available to everyone at any time on the blockchain so that all transactions are transparent.

Metal Swap Voting:

MetalSwap is an autonomous place so that the members can vote for all decisions. Voting gives a voice to the MetalSwap community, letting the community have a say in how MetalSwap develops into the future. Members can use their $Metal to vote proposals posted by the MetalSwap team. The results will be actioned. All those $Metal collected from voting will be sent to the liquidity pool. Holding more $Metal means you will enjoy more rights at MetaSwap, such as low fees, attentive service, and even creating polls in the community.

Potential investors can visit the official MetalSwap DOCS (https://docs.metalswap.app/) to better understand the project and acquire more information about $Metal.

