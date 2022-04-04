Regulatory News:

After the success of its IPO in mid-February 2022 and the raising of €74.4 million, including a €66.7 million capital increase, Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF) is strengthening its organization to accelerate its development in decarbonization and the production of green hydrogen from an innovative biomass thermolysis technology.

Adeline Mickeler has been appointed Director of Finance, Human Resources and Public and Legal Affairs. She is a member of the Executive Committee, chaired by Philippe Haffner, Chairman and CEO, assisted by his brother, Marc, co-founder of the company and Deputy CEO in charge of technology.

A graduate of HEC, Adeline Mickeler started her career in auditing at Deloitte before joining the automotive supplier Plastic Omnium, where for 20 years she held cross-functional financial responsibilities, whilst being a member of the Group's Management Committee since 2010. She has led financial communications and investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and financing. She has also been a director of various companies in France and abroad.

The arrival of Adeline will boost the transformation and strong growth to which the company is committed. The human, industrial and technological investments essential to this strategy will be steered, monitored and communicated by Adeline Mickeler, thus contributing to Haffner Energy's sustainable performance.

About Haffner Energy

A family-owned company co-founded and co-led by Marc and Philippe Haffner, player in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services that enable its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar through its Hynoca process, by thermolysis of biomass. This process allows the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive costs, carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This allows Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005084/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations, Haffner Energy

Adeline Mickeler

adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com

Media Relations, New Cap

Nicolas Merigeau

Haffner@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98