Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Evli and Fellow Bank

4 April 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Evli Plc (short name: EVLI) and Fellow Bank Oyj (short name: FELLOW) shares commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Evli is a mid cap company and Fellow Bank a small cap company. Both companies belong to the Financials sector. Evli Bank Plc (short name: EVLI) and Fellow Finance Plc (Nasdaq First North: FELLOW) announced on July 14, 2021, that they have agreed in a combination agreement of an arrangement whereby Evli Bank will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank's banking services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. After the merger of the company that will carry on Evli Bank's banking services and Fellow Finance, Evli Bank will become Fellow Bank Plc. The companies announced on March 25, 2022, that they will complete the arrangement. The implementation of the demerger and merger was registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on April 2, 2022. Evli sees wealth as an engine to drive progress. Evli draws on their heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way. Evli's story started in 1985 as a brokerage firm. Today, they are the leading asset manager in Finland offering a broad range of services. For more information Fellow Bank Plc is a new Finnish bank that helps both personal and business customers to manage their day-to-day finances in a flexible and straightforward manner. For savers, they offer an attractive interest rate on deposits. For more information "Our strategic focus and core competencies lie in wealth management services as well as in corporate advisory services and share plan design and administration. As Evli Plc, we continue to draw on our heritage and expertise, and from now on with a sharper focus on harnessing the solid long-term growth potential in our core competencies. We want to strengthen our position as a forerunner in responsible wealth management in the Nordics, and in this way help our clients in managing their wealth to support a sustainable future", Maunu Lehtimäki, Evli Plc's CEO comments. Teemu Nyholm, CEO of Fellow Bank, comments: "The merger of Fellow Finance and Evli Bank into Fellow Bank has been a busy and interesting project that has required a great deal of contribution of many people from both companies. I would like to thank everyone involved. As Fellow Bank, we are now at the beginning of our journey, but backed by a long history as well as solid know-how and a large customer base of the two companies. I am pleased that this enables us to create a new kind of digital and customer-oriented bank in Finland." "We are pleased to welcome both companies to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial demerger and merger by absorption," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to follow their journey as Main Market listed companies."