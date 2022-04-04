Accumulus Synergy Announces the Appointment of New Leadership Team Members

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy, a nonprofit corporation working to develop an information and data exchange platform aimed at transforming how drug innovators and health authorities worldwide interact, today announced the appointment of three executive members of the company's leadership team.



"As we are making excellent progress on priority programs and executing on our strategic plan, we are putting in place a highly experienced management team. Looking ahead, we will be hiring additional key staff to deliver on near-term and long-term product roadmap and objectives in consultation with health authorities, sponsors, and other stakeholders," said Frank Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Synergy. "Jillian Wein Riley, Dominique Lagrave, and Jack Quigley are proven professionals in their fields and will be critical to our vision of safe and effective medicines reaching patients faster and more efficiently."

Jillian Wein Riley joins Accumulus Synergy as General Counsel and Head of Legal Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) where she most recently served as Associate Counsel. At UPMC, a $24 billion world-renowned health care provider and insurer, Jillian advised on various academic medicine functions with a focus on FDA-regulated issues, products, and industries. She will be responsible for further developing Accumulus Synergy's legal capability in support of the company's platform development efforts. This will include all elements of legal and regulatory compliance and risk mitigation along with coordinating strategic partnerships.

Prior to her role at UPMC, Jillian served in various legal functions, including as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Cathy Bissoon in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, an attorney in GlaxoSmithKline's Consumer Healthcare Division, Reed Smith LLP, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of the Chief Counsel.

Jillian received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College at Columbia University, a Master's in Public Health from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Dominique Lagrave joins Accumulus Synergy as Vice President of Regulatory Innovation and brings more than two decades of global regulatory operations leadership experience. In his new role, Dominique will be responsible for the business development, release, adoption, and democratization of the Accumulus Synergy platform in accordance with the company's vision and mission.

Most recently, Dominique was the Head of Global Regulatory Operations at Amgen and was leading the company's key regulatory technology programs. Besides his work at Amgen, he has been actively involved in developing the Accumulus Synergy technology platform for the past 18 months. Prior to Amgen, Dominique served as a key member of the global regulatory teams at Galderma, Novo Nordisk, Liquent-Parexel and Dendreon.

Dominique is a Board Member of IRISS Forum since 2021 and holds a Pharm D and a master's degree in International Regulatory Affairs from the University of Paris.

Jack Quigley joins Accumulus Synergy as Head of Business Operations. In this role, Jack will be responsible for corporate strategy, change management, communications, quality, and the cross-functional integration of high priority activities.

Prior to joining Accumulus Synergy, Jack spent several years as a Strategy and Operations consultant in Deloitte's Life Sciences and Health Care practice, with a particular emphasis on solving challenges in the R&D and Regulatory spaces. At Deloitte, he led teams across a variety of disciplines, including process improvement, supply chain transformation, systems implementation, operating model redesign, and M&A diligence and integration, earning a reputation as a trusted strategic adviser to his clients.

Jack holds three degrees from Northwestern University: an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, a master's degree in Public Policy, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

About Accumulus Synergy

Funded by leading biopharma companies, the nonprofit Accumulus Synergy, Inc. was formed in 2020 to create a cloud-based platform to transform data sharing between the biopharma industry and global health authorities. The common-platform approach aims to improve efficiencies in the regulatory process by leveraging advanced technology, including data science and AI, as well as tools for secure data exchange to improve patient safety, help reduce the cost of innovation, and ultimately bring patients safe and effective medicines faster. It will work with partner companies, key stakeholders, and global health authorities to build and sustain a platform that meets regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. For more information, please visit www.accumulus.org.

