Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Posts Record Annual Revenues for 2021

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth announces today it has posted record revenues of $1,589,471 for the 2021 fiscal year, as compared to the then record revenues of $539,230 in 2020, an amazing 195% increase.

Joseph Francella , CEO, states " we're working very hard behind the scenes to continually grow the company and are thrilled that we have accomplished just that, as these numbers reflect. We are especially pleased and thankful to the Rokin Management team for constantly coming up with new and innovative products to grow their sales and business and accomplishing the best year they have ever had." Mr. Francella further states " we are continually searching out companies to acquire and/or joint venture with to continue this record growth and I feel that 2022 will be another record year for LVGI with expansion into several new and exciting industries including Medical Marijuana and the Metaverse."

"We are excited about 2022 as there are so many possibilities for LVGI." Explains Devon Diaz, COO. "Everything from acquiring a Medical Marijuana cultivation facility or cannabis testing lab to developing property in the metaverse. Over the last few weeks we have been extremely busy negotiating terms to acquire a state of the art medical marijuana facility, here in Oklahoma. This is a tremendous opportunity to work with industry leaders in our own backyard and I feel we have finally removed some of the major hurdles so that we can begin working on the final acquisition agreements. Also, over the last couple of weeks we have been working with Coinbase to help us create a corporate account in order to purchase Decentraland Mana so that we can acquire a piece of property in the meta. The vision we have been discussing is to work with Rokin Vapes on creating a virtual lounge where the public can meet up and enjoy a cool experience of hanging out with like minded individuals while being immersed in a stress free and relaxing environment. Although we are still in the planning and idea stages, the ideas that have been flowing amongst the team have been amazing. Of course, we will keep our shareholders and the public abreast of all our progress as we move forward. If you are not following us on Twitter, I suggest you do so as we try to communicate with our followers daily."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com .

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Rokin, Inc., KetoSports, Inc. and Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products. www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups". MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans. www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

Follow us on Social Media at:

https://www.facebook.com/lvginc

https://twitter.com/lvginc

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Limitless Venture Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695839/Limitless-Venture-Group-Inc-Posts-Record-Annual-Revenues-for-2021