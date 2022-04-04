DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Payment of Final Dividend

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

4th April 2022

Further to the announcement made on 18th February 2022 stating a dividend payment date of 31st March 2022, the final dividend will be paid today to all shareholders due to have the payment credited to their bank account via BACS. Regrettably, this is as a result of a third party administrative error leading to a delay in the BACS payment being processed.

Shareholders receiving the dividend payment via cheque have not been affected by this delay.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

