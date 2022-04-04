Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Dow Jones News
04.04.2022 | 17:19
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Payment of Final Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Payment of Final Dividend 04-Apr-2022 / 15:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

4th April 2022

Further to the announcement made on 18th February 2022 stating a dividend payment date of 31st March 2022, the final dividend will be paid today to all shareholders due to have the payment credited to their bank account via BACS. Regrettably, this is as a result of a third party administrative error leading to a delay in the BACS payment being processed.

Shareholders receiving the dividend payment via cheque have not been affected by this delay.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 153518 
EQS News ID:  1319787 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
