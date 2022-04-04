DJ Telos NFT Ecosystem Gains Support via Strategic Partnership with Byt

TELOS FOUNDATION Telos NFT Ecosystem Gains Support via Strategic Partnership with Byt 04-Apr-2022 / 19:15 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Telos NFT Ecosystem Gains Support via Strategic Partnership with Byt

Byt is bringing its world class NFT marketplace to world's fastest and most inexpensive EVM, Telos EVM

NEWS RELEASE BY TELOS FOUNDATION

New York, New York | April 04, 2022 10:07 AM Eastern Daylight Time

The Telos Foundation is pleased to announce a major strategic partnership with Byt

(https://www.byt.io). Byt is an NFT ecosystem consisting of a chain agnostic marketplace, world class launchpad, and highly accurate rarity analytics tool, RarityMon (https://www.raritymon.com). Together, Telos and Byt will build a robust NFT marketplace within the Telos ecosystem that will power next level minting and management capabilities. Byt will also support Telos' NFT competition and its own-brand NFT collection (unveiled in the next few weeks). Byt has been behind multiple extraordinarily successful NFT launches. One of which was the Neo Tokyo launch on Ethereum which rose to a peak market cap of over USD500 million.

"The synergistic potential of this partnership is exactly what we have been striving to bring to our NFT ecosystem. The entire Telos team is super excited to see the tEVM put to work by a stellar NFT platform like Byt. Our speed, low costs, endless capacity, and no front running are sure to make

NFT enthusiasts super happy."

Justin Giudici, Acting CEO at Telos Foundation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQIYVG8tGsE

The Telos Blockchain (ticker: Tlos) is a third-generation chain supporting C++ and solidity-based applications. Telos's leading EVM solution, the tEVM, offers dApps and end users the highest throughput and lowest fixed gas fees to date. The ludicrous fast speeds and fixed nano size gas fees are the ideal building blocks needed for the mass production and trading of NFT collections.

"Byt is extremely excited to be working with Telos, the fastest EVM blockchain, as they push towards the future of NFTs and Web3. With an already very established team we hope to help push those efforts to a new level and support the NFT community on telos in a way that's never been seen before."

Kaleb Phillips, Founder and CEO Interesting Byt Features: . Byt's state of the art smart contract technology allows for gas optimized mints, on chain metadatageneration, and custom features to be created on any EVM chain. . The Byt marketplace will soon release state of the art features such as customizable public profiles,dynamic achievements, and social features. . Byt's RarityMon rarity tool allows custom roles to be applied in discord servers based on rarities andtraits.

Powered by Byt on Telos, the Telos team is planning a major competition to bring NFT creation to the masses and is planning to integrate NFTs as an integral component of its Developer and Application Community. Furthering these ambitions, Telos has also hired the first NFT Curator in crypto, The Big Gooey, to lead efforts, support the art world, and build a truly vibrant Telosian Collection. TBG will assist artists and creators to make Telos NFTs their first-choice media.

About Telos

Telos Blockchain (ticker: Tlos) is a third-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running and uniquely. Telos also offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support (also no front running). The chain can sustainably support hundreds of millions of transactions per day, it produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals on a first-in-first-out basis (eliminating front running on the network) and the network is securely validated by a truly equitably sized global block producer network. Telos performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability, cost-effectiveness, true decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telos is built to facilitate the thriving Metaverse /

Web 3.0 better than any other layer 1 blockchain. Telos harnesses its power from utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM runtime environment on the backend.

Telos is exactly what Elon Musk recently described to be the best: Read Tweet Here

About The Foundation

The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide support to network applications. Contact Details

The Team

hello@telosfoundation.io

Company Website

https://www.telos.net/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1319917 04-Apr-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)