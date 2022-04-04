Under new leadership, Ontex is more agile and lean

40% fewer carbon emissions from operations than in 2020

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex")(BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, today published its 2021 integrated annual report and related documents, and convenes its annual shareholders' meeting to be held at its seat in Aalst, Belgium, on May 5, 2022.

The integrated annual report, which relates to the period between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, reports on Ontex's financials for that period, as well as on its leadership, strategy and the unlocking of the Company's potential after it returned to growth in Q4 of 2021. The report includes a letter to the Company's shareholders from the Board of Directors and a preface by CEO Esther Berrozpe.

"I look back feeling proud with what we achieved and with the radical change in strategy that was initiated. My leadership team is now complete, reflecting the talent and capabilities that Ontex needs to succeed in these unprecedented times", said Esther Berrozpe Galindo, CEO, Ontex. "The new Ontex which started to appear in 2021 is leaner, more agile, and fosters a strong performance culture, from the executive level to the factory floor."

In addition, the report provides insights on the Company's progress on Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) criteria.

"For years, Ontex has been developing innovations with the consumer and the planet in mind. I'm proud that we have reduced the carbon emissions from our operations by 40% in one year", said Esther Berrozpe. "More and more, sustainable and natural solutions are claiming a strong position in our portfolio. This is all in close alignment with our aim to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030."

Ontex's new corporate culture also manifests itself through donations, innovation in adult care, baby care and feminine care, industrial transformation and cost control.

The integrated annual report 2021 and related documents are available in English and Dutch at ontex.com.

Ontex Group NV convenes its annual shareholders' meeting at its seat at Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst, Belgium, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, commencing at 2:00 p.m. (CET). The agenda, proposed resolutions and other documents relating to the meeting can be found on: https://ontex.com/agm-shareholder-information/

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 9,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

