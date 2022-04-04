AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to "aa" (Superior) from "aa-" (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) of Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company (PRIAC), headquartered in Newark, NJ. The outlook assigned to the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect PRIAC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating actions reflect full rating enhancement as a group member of the lead rating unit, Canada Life Assurance Company. PRIAC is considered critical to the group's strategy and will be fully integrated into the group's management operations with full support of the parent company.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005994/en/

Contacts:

Anthony McSwieney

Senior Financial Analyst

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5715

anthony.mcswieney@ambest.com

Michael Adams

Associate Director

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5133

michael.adams@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Communications

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com