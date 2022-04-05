Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Relief Therapeutics Reports Execution of Stipulation with NeuroRx and Jonathan Javitt to Continue Mediation Process



05-Apr-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Relief Therapeutics Reports Execution of Stipulation with NeuroRx and Jonathan Javitt to Continue Mediation Process Geneva, Switzerland, April 5, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), today reported that it has entered into a stipulation to stay the proceedings in its pending litigation with NeuroRx, Inc. and Jonathan Javitt to allow the parties to attempt to seek to mediate their dispute. The parties have previously begun mediating their dispute and have made progress in said mediation. Under the stipulation, which has been approved by the court, the mediation has been stayed for 90 days to allow the parties to focus on these mediation efforts. The stipulation also extends the standstill period for additional periods of time under certain circumstances. There can be no assurance that the parties will be able to successfully mediate their dispute. ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief has also a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 was recently accepted for filing by the FDA with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, have brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

