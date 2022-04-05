Australia's largest hybrid solar and battery project, the New England Solar Farm and Battery Project in northern New South Wales, reached a new milestone over the weekend, following the delivery of the first of two massive 250 MVA transformers.From pv magazine Australia The first of two 150-ton electricity transformers has been trucked into the New England Solar Farm site near Uralla, in the Australian state of New South Wales, with the second to arrive next Sunday. The AUD 768 million ($584.3 million) project - developed by UPC/AC Renewables Australia, a joint venture between UPC Renewables ...

