Her Roomies Announces Partnership with Crystal Roof to Improve Client Experience

LONDON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Roomies "the Company" founded in Spain, is making moves to increase its market share in the UK. Already listing student residences in the UK, the Company is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Crystal Roof for its London listings and the rest of the UK as both the Company and Crystal Roof expand their market.



The Company differentiates itself by being a female-focused rental accommodation platform and by offering its community of women a rental ecosystem. Crystal Roof's widget will be embedded on the Her Roomies website to further personalise their digital property verification process, HomecheckHER. With over 120,000 site visits since launching in Spain in October 2020 and a community of over 6,000 members, this tool is invaluable. It will build trust in a more secure platform and increase the number of women successfully finding their ideal home through the Company's platform.

The founders of Crystal Roof, Uladzimir Sukharukau and Viktoryia Varzinava, who both have technical backgrounds, know firsthand how hard it can be to find the right home in a city like London, which is why they developed their app. The husband-and-wife team say that "If we had access to the information we needed, we would have been able to save nearly 30 hours of wasted time viewing unsuitable properties. And if that wasn't enough, we had to face the excessive moving costs and, on occasions, had to pay the rent for both the old and new property due to minimal tenancy restrictions! A nightmare scenario for anyone. We finally said enough is enough!" and Crystal Roof was born.

Chiara Fraser, co-founder of Her Roomies, says: "Your home should be your sanctuary. The place where you feel safe, comfortable and can decompress after the stresses of daily life. Women face more challenges than men when seeking rentals, partly due to the gender pay gap and because they have certain safety requirements and wants like neighbourhoods and proximity to facilities. At Her Roomies, we have always been committed to helping women find their ideal home and this partnership only increases our capacity to do so."

Once embedded in the coming weeks, Crystal Roof's widget will display local knowledge for every property marketed on the Company's website for London. This is a match made in heaven for these two start-ups to help find your dream home a less stressful experience.

Her Roomies is currently raising capital on Crowdcube and is over 100 percent funded with 9 days left in the campaign. Anyone and everyone can invest from 10 Euros. http://www.crowdcube.com/herroomies

Her Roomies?

Her Roomies was founded on the vision of offering a comprehensive rental solution for female tenants and all property owners by creating a female-focused rental accommodation platform and community - a rental platform for HER. Her Roomies has developed a comprehensive platform that simplifies the rental process for HER and provides a custom experience to address each of HER individual needs-currently operating in Spain, the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Germany, and Holland. Her Roomies has seen over 120,000 users since launching in October 2020 and has listed over 52,000 rooms, apartments, co-livings, and student residences. Her Roomies is currently expanding its offering in Spain and has a UK expansion planned in Autumn 2022.



Crystal Roof

A platform designed to help people understand London's local areas and boroughs and empower them to make better decisions by making ALL the information readily available. With this platform, the founders hope to level the playing field by providing crucial facts and data someone needs to make an informed decision before you commit to buying or renting in the capital. Get the facts. Be empowered. Make the decision that's right for you.