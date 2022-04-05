- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares are likely to benefit from improving end-market demand, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target unchanged at DKK 255
- • Vestas is likely to post the weakest EBIT in the first quarter, and which improvement on pricing for wind turbine orders should be supportive, BofA said
- • Raw materials and logistics should become less of a headwind as the year progresses: BofA
- • Orders should start to improve in the fourth quarter as customers continue to postpone decisions in the short term, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, Credit Suisse double-upgraded Vestas to outperform from underperform
