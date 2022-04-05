Nexxiot's next generation IoT device delivers global visibility in a rugged, cost-effective, and easy-to-deploy package

Nexxiot, a pioneer in logistics digitization and a leading provider of TradeTech solutions, today announced the launch of the new Nexxiot Cargo Monitor, a revolutionary sensor device which delivers unbeatable connectivity and data performance in a compact, easy-to-use design. The Nexxiot Cargo Monitor promises to revolutionize global cargo shipping by delivering unprecedented real-time visibility of the location, status, and condition of shipments anywhere in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005798/en/

The Cargo Monitor is Nexxiot's new innovative hardware device. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"There are approximately 40 million standard intermodal shipping containers in use around the world today, most of which are not tracked in any way," said Matilda Bouchet, Managing Director, Head of Cargo at Nexxiot. "Until now, shippers and cargo stakeholders have had little to no visibility to their goods in transit. Nexxiot's new Cargo Monitor device seeks to completely shift the paradigm by providing end-to-end visibility and critical data in a rugged, cost-effective, and easy-to-deploy package."

The Nexxiot Cargo Monitor can be used to monitor the transportation of high-value and sensitive products, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, textiles, conditions-sensitive industrial products, electronics and more. The device is simply attached to the cargo within the shipping container. Nexxiot's proprietary, purpose-built software provides a seamless user experience to identify cargo-damaging shocks, excessive humidity, condensation, temperature, cargo provenance, and security issues. The sensor can also connect to Wireless Maritime Services (WMS) which provides connectivity on ocean vessels at sea via cellular and IoT networks.

Users of the Nexxiot Cargo Monitor will have access to data-driven insights via intelligent cloud. Nexxiot's leading TradeTech hardware is combined with powerful algorithms and innovative data science to deliver superior supply chain intelligence. The Nexxiot Cargo Monitor provides functionality across a wide range of cargo types and specific stakeholder needs that no other trade monitoring solution can achieve.

Other benefits of the Nexxiot Cargo Monitor include:

Complete visibility taken from prime data, direct from the cargo itself. Cargo owners receive information on location, conditions, handling events and get safety related assurances.

Shippers can prove the location, status, cargo quality and can demonstrate process accountability and transparency on delivery times to the receiver.

Carriers can improve safety performance and reduce issues resulting from mis-declaration of cargo.

Data is used to accelerate essential processes including freight declarations, customs checks and stowage planning to reduce journey times.

"The global supply chain has come under intense scrutiny over the past few years," continued Bouchet. "Resource insecurity, geopolitics, blockages, and interruptions all serve to highlight humanity's dependance on transported cargo to maintain a high quality of life. Manufacturers, retailers, and consumers increasingly expect to receive information on cargo location and quality. The new Nexxiot Cargo Monitor represents a quantum leap forward in supply chain visibility and intelligence."

The Nexxiot Cargo Monitor incorporates several advancements in technology including a uniquely powerful transceiver with innovative antenna design and ultra-low power consumption. This sends essential data so cargo stakeholders can access critical information on the exact status of their cargo anywhere in the world, empowering cargo owners and shippers with unprecedented visibility of their goods.

The hardware device also includes on-board power management and recharging, diverse sensing capabilities, powerful connectivity, over-the-air firmware updates and a robust industrial design. These technical features put this new sensor in a class of its own. Active for 90 days, the data transmission is guaranteed for the entire length of the journey, even in longer international supply chains, no matter which route the cargo takes. The new sensor joins Nexxiot's most powerful TradeTech hardware lineup ever and is available to order now.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. By leading TradeTech and the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to ensure accountability, security, and efficiency.

Nexxiot solutions track, find, and protect cargo worldwide via 700 network roaming partners. The company's secure, industry-leading Cloud comprises data from over 2.5 billion traveled miles.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global supply chain carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005798/en/

Contacts:

Nexxiot AG

Kevin Hohmann

T: +49 (0)30 20 61 41 30 50

kevin.hohmann@nexxiot.com