Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Launches COVID-19 Testing Solutions For Cruise Line Travel In Vancouver

Partnership with CERES Terminals Canada supports the safe return of the cruise ship industry for the first time since the pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced today the launch of its COVID-19 testing solutions for cruise travel passengers in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The launch follows the February 10th 2022 announcement of a signed Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for healthcare services, COVID-19 testing and logistics management with Ceres Terminals Canada. ("CERES"), the operator of the cruise ship terminal at Canada Place. During the 2019 cruise ship season, Ceres handled almost 1.1 million passengers and 300 vessels at the cruise terminal.

"As a proud Vancouver company, we are honoured to play a part in the safe return of the cruise ship industry to our city," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We have worked closely with CERES for over 18 months, our teams have worked tirelessly and with patience to understand the needs of cruise ship companies in these new times. Together securing logistics, talent and technology to offer a high-quality and convenient solution to their passengers. The launch of this custom Canadian solution for the cruise ship industry builds on past bespoke COVID-19 solutions delivered to clients in the U.S. and demonstrates Empower's ability to be responsive, agile and comprehensive in our service delivery."

Passengers can visit https://www.empowerclinics.com/covid-19-testing/ to book COVID-19 testing solutions that include Rapid Antigen and Rapid PCR (RT-Lamp) tests offered at Empower's clinic located in the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel - adjacent to the port terminal at Canada Place or virtually via telehealth.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

