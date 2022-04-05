If Not You Brands, LLC: Ninja Kidz Encourages Fans To Discover The World Of Invention

Ninja Kidz Teams With If Not You, Then Who? Books And The Young Inventors Club To Inspire Kids To Invent For The Future

LOS ANGELES, CA and DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Ninja Kidz, the social media phenomena starring a family of siblings raised in a martial arts studio to each become black belt martial artists, has teamed with If Not You, Then Who? books to help their legions of fans discover the world of invention and inventors - and encourage them to apply their imaginations to create their own inventions.

Ninja Kidz and If Not You, Then Who? collaborated on video posts featuring the Ninja Kidz aimed at introducing the book series and accompanying Young Inventors Club to their fans nationwide.

"The process of invention empowers kids everywhere to build their own creativity and imagination, taking them to places that can have a meaningful impact on their lives," said Lauren Smeekens, lead campaign manager. "We are extremely pleased to join forces with If Not You, Then Who books to bring this important message of invention to our fans."

"The Ninja Kidz have done an exemplary job of inspiring kids to learn new skills, develop confidence and live a healthy lifestyle. Through our collaboration of exciting videos featuring these extraordinary kids, we have the opportunity of reaching children everywhere encouraging them to explore the world of invention for themselves," said David Pridham, co-author of the If Not You book series.

Co-authored by David and Emberli Pridham, the If Not You, Then Who book series is celebrated by child development experts for sparking creativity and imagination in the minds of children by showcasing how Inventions and Inventors are everywhere…how Inventors solve everyday problems…how some of our most enduring inventions were actually created by accident…how inventors make it their primary business to always remain alert to needs of the public, and the opportunities all around them…and the importance of protecting original ideas. The If Not You books share how inventors excel at identifying and framing problems…how they see problems from many different angles and perspectives…enlist the help and perspective of others underscoring the value of teamwork…make prototypes from readily available materials…and find the best ways to communicate their inventions to the world.

To further expand the world of invention to its growing readership, the Pridham's launched the If Not You, Then Who? Young Inventors Club (Inventor's Club | Empowering Young Inventors Everywhere (theyounginventorsclub.com). Open to every family, the Young Inventors Club empowers children to explore how inventions are made and how you they create inventions of their own. The Club also spotlights the great inventors throughout history - and introduces kids to many of today's most acclaimed inventors.

Members will also get the chance to win prizes by entering any of the Club's many contests and enjoy a variety of downloadable fun and games. By joining the If Not You, Then Who? Young Inventors Club children will discover a world of innovation that will inspire them for years to come.

"As children read the If Not You books, they will discover why they should aspire to invent, along with how inventors take note of the problems people face in their daily lives - and help solve them through creativity and innovation. Through their extraordinary If Not You book series, the Pridham's unveil ways in which children can embark on a journey of invention - and work to help build a better world - a message we know our young fans are certain to embrace," added Smeekens.

About If Not You, Then Who? Books:

Each of the If Not You, Then Who? book titles books feature 9-year-old Brooke Fairley and her 7-year-old brother Noah as they apply their vivid imaginations to create their own inventions, all the while exploring how Inventors solve everyday problems. The If Not You, Then Who? books also introduce young readers to grown up themes such as the need to protect original ideas, which co-author David Pridham regards as essential for children to begin to understand and appreciate. The If Not You, Then Who? series consistently ranks in the Amazon top-seller list for children's books across several categories. Visit (If Not You Books | Inspiring Young Inventors Everywhere).

About Ninja Kidz:

Ninja Kidz was created in 2017 to provide family friendly entertainment and inspire young people to seek adventure, learn new skills, develop confidence, and encourage a healthy lifestyle. Ninja Kidz believes that each person can reach their potential and influence society for the better. As a result, Ninja Kidz' primary goal is to share messages and examples that empower and teach valuable character-building lessons and invite fans of every age to live a Masterful Life and embrace the Ways of the Ninja.

