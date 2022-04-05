- (PLX AI) - Welltower expects 1Q 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share to exceed midpoint of $0.79 - $0.84 guidance range.
- • Expects to achieve 1Q 2022 net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share within previously issued guidance range of $0.17 - $0.22
- • Expect recognition of approximately $600,000 from HHS Provider Relief Fund as compared to approximately $6 million (~$0.015 per diluted share) assumed in guidance
- • Disbursement delays during the period resulted in significantly lower than expected recognition of funds
