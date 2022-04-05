-New set tops will enhance subscribers' entertainment experience

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Orange Belgium to provide its subscribers with the latest generation of set tops powered by the Android TV operating system (OS) designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

CommScope's set tops provide Orange Belgium subscribers with the next generation of connected 4K UHD digital video decoder providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast TV services. Subscribers will have access to a variety of premium streaming apps, a new multiscreen cloud recording service, and the ability to cast movies, music and more to the TV with Chromecast built-in (Photo: Business Wire)

"There is no doubt that the viewing habits of our subscribers have evolved and that means our services and devices must evolve as well," said Thomas Parvais, Director Fixed Access Broadband TV Services. "Through our partnership with CommScope, we are excited to offer our subscribers with a state-of-the-art set top that enhances their live and premium streaming entertainment viewing and provides them with the services they have come to expect."

The launch of this new set top is the successful integration of Orange eco-system partners coupled with CommScope's software. It will provide Orange Belgium subscribers with the next generation of connected 4K UHD digital video decoder providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast TV services. Subscribers will have access to a variety of premium streaming apps, a new multiscreen cloud recording service, and the ability to cast movies, music and more to the TV with Chromecast built-in. Plus, with a microphone built into the remote control, subscribers can talk to Google to easily search for movies and shows, control their TV and smart home devices, get answers, and more.

"Service providers recognize the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with an easy-to-use TV experience," said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. "We are excited by our partnership with Orange Belgium and to provide them with a next generation, high-quality solution that gives their subscribers the services and entertainment they have come to expect."

The casings for the set top and its remote control are manufactured with 99 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in the packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange Belgium's strong commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Orange Belgium represents the second affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV devices, the first being Orange Slovensko in August 2021. CommScope and Orange will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.

Google, Android TV, and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. As a convergent player, it provides next-generation connectivity services to residential and business customers through multigigabit mobile, cable, and fiber-optic networks, also relating to the Internet of Things. Its high-performance mobile network is equipped with the latest technologies and benefits from continuous investments preparing for the arrival of 5G. As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium is also investing in reducing its ecological footprint and promoting sustainable and inclusive digital practices. Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the main operators in Europe and Africa for mobile telephony and internet access and a world leader in telecommunication services for companies. Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL). For more information, go to corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

