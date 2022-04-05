Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Brunel International NV: General Meeting of Shareholders Brunel International N.V.

Shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the meetings of Brunel International N.V. ('Company') are invited to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders that will take place on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 2.30 p.m. (CEST) at the Artemis Hotel Amsterdam at John M. Keynesplein 2, 1066 EP Amsterdam.

Agenda:

  1. Opening
  2. Report of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021 (for information)
  3. Remuneration policy (advisory vote)
  4. Discussion and adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021 (voting item)
  5. Approval of the Board of Directors' management in 2021 and discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors (voting item)
  6. Approval of the Supervisory Board's supervision in 2021 and discharge from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board (voting item)
  7. Reserves and dividend policy (for discussion)
  8. Approval of the profit appropriation and proposal for the payment of dividend (voting item)
  9. Corporate Governance (for discussion)
  10. Proposal to reappoint Mr P.A. de Laat as member of the Board of Directors (voting item)
  11. Proposal to reappoint the external auditor (voting item)
  12. Any other business
  13. Closing

The agenda with notes, the annual report and the explanation to the annual accounts are available for inspection and can be obtained free of charge from Brunel International N.V., John M. Keynesplein 33, Amsterdam, as well as from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO", e-mail: ava@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:ava@nl.abnamro.com)), and can be viewed on the website of Brunel International N.V. (www.brunelinternational.net (http://www.brunelinternational.net)).

Persons who are in possession of shares of Brunel International N.V. on April 21, 2022 after processing of all subscriptions and withdrawals per this date (the "Record Date"), and have notified their intention to attend the meeting will have access to the meeting.

Notification
Shareholders, usufructuaries and holders of a right of pledge on shares, insofar as they are entitled to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, who wish to attend the meeting in person or by means of a proxy are requested to register themselves via www.abnamro.com/evoting (http://www.abnamro.com/evoting) or register through their financial intermediary as of April 22, 2022, but no later than 5 p.m. CEST on May 12, 2022. In all circumstances, the intermediaries will need to issue a statement via www.abnamro.com/intermediary (http://www.abnamro.com/intermediary), no later than 1 p.m. CEST on May 13, 2022, stating that the shares were registered in the name of the holder thereof on the Record Date whereupon the holder will receive a proof of registration (the "Registration Note") which will also serve as an admission ticket for the meeting. In addition, the intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant ultimate beneficial holders in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner.

The voting and meeting rights can also be exercised by a proxy. Proxy and voting instructions can be given from April 22, 2022 until May 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. CEST via www.abnamro.com/evoting (http://www.abnamro.com/evoting). Shareholders or other persons entitled to attend the meeting who are not in position to give their proxy and voting instructions in electronic form may file a written proxy at the offices of the Company no later than May 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. CEST. The person exercising the proxy should present the Registration Note and a copy of the proxy at the registration desk prior to the meeting.


Attendees to the meeting may be requested to show a valid identification.

Amsterdam, 5 April 2022

The Board of Directors

Source: Brunel International NV


