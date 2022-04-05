MasterBeat Corporation to Audit Fiscal 2021 and Prepares to Up List and Issue Dividends

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it will continue to have Malone Bailey conduct its fiscal 2021 audit, under PCAOB Standards, of its financial statements in preparation for up listing to OTCQB and/or fully reporting status with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, the Company is restructuring SBQ Holdings, LLC, its real estate subsidiary, from a limited liability company to a 'C" Corporation to prepare for dividend payments and future S-1 Registration.

Malone Bailey, LLP has completed 2018, 2019, and 2020 fiscal audits already and will commence work on MSTO's PCAOB audit for fiscal year 2021. Based upon their impeccable reputation, 30 Years' experience in the industry, their firm being annually inspected by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and MSTO's existing relationship, the Company will reengage Malone Bailey as its auditor. The Company plans to submit the required Form 10, and Super 8-K, with the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) to become a fully reporting company under Section 12 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

"Upon our audit, restructuring and filings being completed, we will work towards having our company up listed to the OTCQB," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp. "Malone Bailey LLP will then continue to perform our 10-K audits and 10-Q quarterly disclosures according to PCAOB standards. MasterBeat's goals are to elevate its position in the public market, starting with an up list to the OTCQB. As the Company's financials already meet the U.S. GAAP standards with recent filings, the Company is determined to complete the full audit in a timely manner for up listing to the OTCQB Venture Market Place. This will achieve another corporate milestone in MasterBeat's aggressive but strategic plan."

About PCAOB:

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (also known as the PCAOB) is a private-sector, nonprofit corporation created by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee accounting professionals who provide independent audit reports for publicly traded companies. The PCAOB seeks to establish and maintain high quality auditing and related professional practice standards for audits of public companies and other issuers and broker-dealers in support of its mission to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

About Malone Bailey:

Founded in 1982, Malone Bailey, LLP is Based in Houston, Texas and with offices in New York, Beijing and Shenzhen, Malone Bailey is an international public accounting firm with deep knowledge and experience in the delivery of SEC audit services to small and mid-cap publicly traded clients with over 140 registrants as clients, including NYSE, NASDAQ and AMEX listed companies. For more information about Malone Bailey, visit www.malonebailey.com.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

