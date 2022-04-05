WEP Clinical (WEP), a specialist services company that works with sponsors to help patients and physicians gain early access to medicines when no other treatment options are available, has appointed Karl Challender as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Karl has been brought on to lead the company's global operations and drive WEP's growth and development strategy moving forward.

Karl has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and clinical research industry and brings with him a wealth of functional experience covering areas including Operations, Finance, Logistics, Project Management and Sales. Prior to joining WEP, Karl worked with organisations including Novartis, Alcon, and most recently Worldwide Clinical Trials, where he was instrumental in the successful growth of the organisation.

Jaswinder Khera, Managing Director of WEP, said:

"WEP has grown rapidly over the last few years. We are excited to see this continue and are confident that Karl's expansive industry experience and expertise will help elevate our position as the global leader in Expanded Access and Named Patient Programs. Karl is an excellent addition to our team and his passion for patient service and delivery excellence is well aligned with our company ethos and goals."

About WEP

Established in 2008, WEP is a specialist services company that works with drug developers to help patients and physicians gain early access to medicines when no other treatment options are available. We have offices located in London, United Kingdom; RTP North Carolina, United States; Lisbon, Portugal; and Dublin, Ireland and possess all the necessary licenses allowing us to meet drug access and distribution needs across all regions, worldwide. We are passionate about helping those in need. For more information, please visit www.wepclinical.com

