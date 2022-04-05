Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of data, research and analytics, has announced that it will cease the provision of its products and services to customers who are located in Russia in order to comply with European Union sanctions.

The provision of these products and services to impacted customers, including access to data feeds, services or applications and any support or training in connection with them, will cease by no later than 5pm CET on 14 April 2022.

Additionally, Fitch Solutions is requesting that redistributors of its products and services similarly cease the provision of these products and services to affected parties located in Russia.

