Ultivue is thrilled to announce the addition of Professor Je Hyuk Lee in the role of Director of Research and Innovation, as the company adds to its growing expertise in spatial biology.

Je Lee is a highly published MD/PhD with over 25 years of scientific experience, most recently leading a successful research group at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories (CSHL) that focused on innovative imaging and molecular sequencing methods for tracking genes, molecules, and cells to understand how cancer cells arise and evolve. Prior to his tenure at CSHL, Je was at scientist at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering in Boston and spent many years as a postdoctoral research fellow under Professor George Church at Harvard Medical School, Boston where his highly cited work on the generation and in situ sequencing of whole transcriptome libraries has been seminal to how we consider highly multiplexed and spatially resolved techniques today.

Je holds a BS. Biochemistry from University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and a MD, PhD in Cell Molecular Physiology Tufts School of Medicine, Boston.

Je joins Ultivue after a successful 2021 year of funding and looks to help strengthen its position as a market leader affording innovative solutions for multiplex immunofluorescence and digital image analysis.

"Translating advances in spatial biology into a robust and scalable solution that meets the needs of clinicians and patients is a challenge. Ultivue scientists have developed a deceptively simple solution to that problem, and I look forward to leading the team toward a more practical yet information-rich tissue imaging platform in oncology and research." said Je Lee, adding that "Its exciting to be part of one of the top spatial biology companies in the world today, selected by GEN a field that has made its way into the mainstream of science when it was unanimously recognized in January 2021 by editors of the Nature journal as Method of the Year 2020".

"Je Lee is joining at a very exciting time as we continue to accelerate not only our growth in the immuno-oncology market but also how we evolve and think about the future of multi-omics applications, imaging, and the rich amount of information we can gather from spatial phenomics" noted Jacques Corriveau, President and CEO.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005340/en/

Contacts:

Ultivue

Jacques Corriveau

President and CEO

Jacques.corriveau@ultivue.com