Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will sponsor and participate in the Bitcoin 2022 conference, which will be held in Miami, Florida, from April 6-9, 2022.





As one of the world's largest and most prominent Bitcoin conferences, Bitcoin 2022 is expected to bring together over 35,000 crypto enthusiasts and 3,500 companies within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Poloniex will also have a presence at the four-day event with staff from different teams.

"We look forward to participating in Bitcoin 2022, and it's a great chance for us to network with and learn from other leaders in the industry," said Eddie Jiang, Head of Marketing of Poloniex. "The conference focuses on mass Bitcoin adoption. As a key player in the industry, Poloniex will continue its global strategy to accelerate its expansion into different markets, providing more users with much needed crypto services."

Globalization is one of the major targets of Poloniex this year, and according to Eddie, Poloniex is building local teams in emerging markets such as Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Middle East to offer localized services and strengthen communications with local communities.

"You can expect a lot more from Poloniex this year such as our new trading system," added Eddie. "It boasts a brand-new matching engine and will deliver superior performance. The upgraded trading system will be much more responsive with friendlier UI, enhanced security and brand new features."

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency trading platform. With its world-class trading platform and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors including His Excellency Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex supports perpetual contracts, spot and margin trading as well as leveraged tokens, and its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Russian.

