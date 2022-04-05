Climate-Saving Science: Americans for Ben-Gurion University Announces Celebrating the Remarkable 2

Israeli-American Star Noa Tishby Returns as Host

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) announces its Celebrating the Remarkable 2 free virtual event will take place on May 1, 2022. Now in its second year, the gathering will focus on leading-edge climate change science with Noa Tishby, Israeli-American actress, producer, writer and activist, as its returning host. Climate science experts from Ben-Gurion University (BGU) will provide attendees with an inside look at the issues and innovations facing our planet.

Celebrating the Remarkable 2 will highlight BGU's latest breakthroughs in agricultural technology, marine biology, viticulture and solar energy. "We are thrilled to have Noa back to host this critical conversation," said Doug Seserman, CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University. "In an era of mounting climate and environmental crises, BGU researchers are living up to the vision of David Ben-Gurion to 'make the desert bloom.' A4BGU is proud to partner with BGU and its new School of Sustainability and Climate Change by sharing its incredible work with American audiences."

Noa Tishby added, "It's an honor to be back hosting Americans for Ben-Gurion University's big virtual event! Celebrating the Remarkable 2 is sure to be an inspirational experience for viewers around the world. I'm so proud to be a part of an event that showcases the best of Israel through Ben-Gurion University's remarkable breakthrough research and innovation."

This year's event will feature keynotes by leading experts in climate change research, including:

Prof. Aaron Fait, faculty member of the French Associates Institute for Agriculture and Biotechnology of Drylands at BGU's Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research

Prof. Nadav Shashar, professor of Marine Biology, BGU

Dr. Nina Kamennaya, faculty member of the French Associates Institute for Agriculture and Biotechnology of Drylands at BGU's Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research

Chigozie Joy Uja, BGU master's student and Founder of Agroven

Prof. Yaron Ziv, Ph.D., head of the School of Sustainability and Climate Change, BGU

Shimon Elkabetz, BGU alumnus and CEO and Co-Founder of Tomorrow.io

During the event, attendees will be the first to watch an intimate conversation with the filmmakers behind the upcoming documentary, Who Are the Marcuses? The film features interviews with Warren Buffett, Daniel Gordis and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. It tells the story of Ellen S. Marcus and her parents, Lottie and Howard Marcus, who made the largest single donation in the State of Israel. Leaving most of their fortune to BGU, Lottie and Howard's generosity continues to fund life-saving research to address water scarcity, conservation and irrigation.

For more information or to register, please visit: https://americansforbgu.org/events/ctr2/.

ABOUT NOA TISHBY

Noa?Tishby?is an?Israeli-American?actress,?producer,?writer and?activist. A Tel Aviv native, Tishby served in the Israeli army before landing a starring role on the nation's highest-rated prime time drama,?Ramat Aviv Gimmel. After becoming a household name and appearing in numerous TV shows, films, theater productions and fashion campaigns, Tishby moved to Los Angeles where she sold the Israeli TV show In Treatment to HBO which made history as the first Israeli tv show to become an American series. Tishby earned a Peabody Award and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her work on the show. She is the founder of "Act for Israel," Israel's first online advocacy organization and is the author of Israel:?a?Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.

ABOUT AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY

Americans for Ben-Gurion University plays a vital role in maintaining David Ben-Gurion's vision of an "Oxford in the Negev." By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev, but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU's remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev desert.

