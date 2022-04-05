Luggage To Ship Inc.: Announces the Company is an Honoree of the Inc. 5000 2021

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Luggage To Ship, a leading and tech-enabled Online Shipping, Convenient Moving, and Smart Storage service platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that the Company is an honoree of Inc 5000 2021. The Inc 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Intuit, Oracle, Zappos, Microsoft, Stripe, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are gratified to be among the fastest growing companies in the nation. We are committed to forwarding innovation and technology that bringing logical, simplified solutions to an otherwise complex and cluttered shipping, moving, and storage industry, "said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Luggage To Ship. "Being recognized as honoree of the fastest growing company in our industry is an accomplishment, thanks our hard working and dedicated entire team and novel business model. We are especially grateful to our loyal clients on board, gaining the tools to execute the needs of businesses and clients in today's digital and mobile global market. In addition, we look forward to forming additional partnerships with strong organizations to support integrations of digital shipping, moving, and storage."

2021 was a transformational year.Traditional storage like Public Storage and Extra Space just provide consumers with simple storage units for a monthly fee. The two companies' market cap combined are worth more than $100 billion. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage To Ship and Ship and Storage built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient and cost-effective method for each individual booking.

About Luggage To Ship

LuggageToShip.com is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the America, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform provides online Shipping, convenient moving, and storage of door-to-door luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis and snowboard, delivery domestic and international.

