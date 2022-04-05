Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) (Paris:ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces a case report published in Journal of Nephrology about a child partly recovering from growth retardation resulting from the long-term control of her metabolic acidosis with ADV-7103.

This case report highlights the importance of both an early diagnosis of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) and an adequate treatment enabling the improved long-term control of metabolic acidosis with a favorable impact on patient's health. The patient was included in the European trial, ARENA-2 (NCT03644706), and treated for more than 5 years with ADV-7103. This case supports the interest of ADV-7103 in the treatment of dRTA and the long-term advantage of a bi-daily dosing compared to the usual management of this disease.

The scientific paper is referenced below:

Boyer, O., Manso-Silván, M.A., Joukoff, S. et al. Improved growth of a child with primary distal renal tubular acidosis after switching from a conventional alkalizing treatment to a new prolonged-release formulation containing potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate: lessons for the clinical nephrologist. J Nephrol (2022).

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017.

For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2020 universal registration document filed with the French Financial market authority on December 6, 2021 under number D.21-0962 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

