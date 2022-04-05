Farient Advisors Announces New ESG Tracker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Farient Advisors (Farient), a leading independent executive compensation and corporate governance consultancy, has announced the launch of its new ESG Tracker TM . The latest addition to Farient's proprietary suite of interactive tools reveals how S&P 500 companies are disclosing the use of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) measures around executive compensation in their 2022 proxies. The ESG Tracker joins Farient's Say on Pay Tracker, Wealth Tracker, Pay Ratio Tracker, and recently launched CEO Pay Tracker, all of which are available on Farient.com.

As pressure intensifies on companies over stakeholder issues ranging from climate change to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Farient's ESG Tracker serves as a valuable and timely resource for boards of directors, executives, investors, and other stakeholders. The increase in investor support for ESG and stakeholder measures and holding boards to greater accountability was the subject of a recent report by Farient and its partners at the Global Governance and Executive Compensation (GECN) Group, 2022 and Beyond: Global Trends in Stakeholder Incentives, which can be downloaded on Farient's website here.

"Our ESG Tracker provides quick insights into how sectors are using ESG measures and what measures are most prevalent," says Eric Hoffman, Farient's Vice President and Leader, Information Services. "We look forward to continuing to provide real-time, interactive information to anyone interested in ESG as this year's proxy season continues, and as stakeholders keep up the pressure around ESG."

Each week through proxy season, the ESG Tracker will also include an "ESG Spotlight" to highlight a company disclosing ESG measures in a particularly noteworthy way. The first set of Spotlights include Starbucks, Aflac, NRG, Regency Centers, and Dow.

To access the ESG Tracker and other tools in the Farient Tracker Suite, visit Farient.com.

About Farient Advisors

Farient Advisors LLC is an independent executive compensation, performance, and corporate governance consultancy. Farient provides a comprehensive array of services to boards of directors and management, including compensation program design, performance measurement and goal-setting, pay and performance alignment, board of directors' compensation, and shareholder communications, among others. Farient is located in Los Angeles, New York, Louisville, and Dallas and is a founding partner of the Global Governance and Executive Compensation (GECN) Group, serving clients throughout the world. Farient is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a certified diverse company.

