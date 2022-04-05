Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Spitz Solutions, a leading PR agency, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Autopilot Growth, a Florida based marketing transformation company.

The goal of the partnership is to leverage the combined results that PR & outbound marketing have together and turn them into one process that increases the efficiency and the volume of results that their clients experience.

"With my background in public relations, I recognized the value of supporting outbound marketing with the authority generated by great press. After talking with many PR agencies, I felt confident that Spitz Solutions would be most equipped to support my clients," Jeremy Schaller, founder of Autopilot Growth said.

Founded in 2021 by Carson Spitzke, Spitz Solutions helps businesses increase their efficiency and revenue by positioning them as the premium option in the marketplace and helping them win by being the most valuable solution, not the cheapest.

This ideology is similar to what groups like Volkswagen AG do to sell Lamborghini's for hundreds of thousands more than their Volkswagen cars.

"We've been looking for ways to better help our customers outside of increasing close rates and eliminating objections in the sales process," says Carson Spitzke, CEO of Spitz Solutions. "At Spitz Solutions, our customer satisfaction is our highest priority. We've noticed that some of our clients aren't effectively using outbound lead generation, this lowers their ROI with our work. By joining forces with Autopilot we aim to establish Jeremy's groundbreaking email and LinkedIn systems to further increase our clients ROI and establish a clear-cut path to systematic, data driven growth."

About Autopilot Growth:

Autopilot Growth is a Tampa Bay based marketing transformation company that helps organizations modernize their marketing efforts using omnichannel outreach automations, machine learning, and revolutionary sales support systems. This approach was born out of Jeremy's years running a marketing department in a rapid industry, where marketing innovation was a requirement to stay in business.

To get in touch with Autopilot Growth, reach out to Jeremy at Linkedin.com/in/jeremyschaller or twitter.com/linkedin_legend.

About Spitz Solutions:

Spitz Solutions is a Calgary-based PR & Branding agency. They help business owners position their company in a way that makes prospects think differently on how they assess their value. This allows their clients to charge more while being seen as industry leaders.

For more information about Spitz Solutions, please visit www.spitzsolutions.com.

