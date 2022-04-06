Bruntwork Ltd: Bruntwork Announces the Build of Hubci Worldwide's Ecommerce Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Bruntwork, a web development agency announce build of Hubci Worldwide's new ecommerce platform aimed at fueling the company's retail merchandise strategy. Bruntwork is regarded as one of the best in the industry at web development and digital marketing. Hubci are excited to have the Bruntwork team work on project and plan to deploy the platform for an April 2022 launch. Hubci is a lifestyle brand and retailer based out of LA, California. Its founder/CEO is Sam Rayan and his son Rawy Rayan is Co-Founder/Creative Director.

As retail sales rebounded through January Hubci looked to expand its e-commerce capability as the Omicron wave hit its peak and inflation turned even hotter. Hubci has hired Bruntwork to upgrade their e-commerce capability as there is a resurgence of spending as consumers grow accustomed to post-pandemic shopping. Bruntwork noted that spending at US retailers rose 3.8% last month to a record $649.8 billion, the Census Bureau said this week. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected sales to jump 2%.

Hubci 's new e-commerce platform will offer their community a seamless digital experience and will support the expansion of their product and merchandise strategy. The retailer based out of LA, California has also been expanding across the US in 2022 with its retail format in cities and with pop-up stores. Sam Rayan (Founder/CEO) and his son Rawy Rayan (Co-Founder) started out in Orlando, FL in 2005. Despite a flat patch during the worst of lockdowns, the company is riding high with their latest flagship store opened on the famed Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA.

Hubci Co-Founder - Rawy Rayan

Many major retailers and consumer-products companies have reported better-than-expected profits this earnings season.

Hubci rode that trend with sales growing by nearly 13% over the same period last year, driven "entirely" by customers making more purchases.

To put that into context, roughly two-thirds of the largest publicly traded US companies have reported better profit margins this year than the same period in 2019, the Wall Street Journal found, citing FactSet data. Nearly 100 of those were performing at least 50% better this year than in 2019.

"We're investing to maintain and continue to build market share positions," Rawy says in relation to the rebranding of his brand. "We're a company that's going to continue to invest in growth, do the right thing for our team and the best experience for our customers by utilizing all of our assets to continue to build on the momentum that we have today and build market share of our key categories", he added.

Bruntwork COO, Adam Pisk, noted that "we're excited to build out Hubci's expanded e-commerce offering and will do so in a record timeline. We understand the brand's direction and will help with deploying e-commerce and logistics capability into the platform to allow Hubci to better reach and service their customers".

Hubci designs and sells a range of products such as their own accessories, clothing & jewelry lines, rare collectibles, and custom foreign snacks from around the world. In 2021, the retailer also collaborated on product development with DJ Scheme , Danny Towers .

Hubci has also added new product lines to its retail program appearing at Vibra Urbana ( @vibraurbana ), Rolling Loud, and many other festivals. Further improvement to their e-commerce platform will bring the brand to the customer across America and have instrumental where they lack retail coverage.

Hubci's Co-Founder Rawy Rayan said "we are excited to have Bruntwork improve our digital strategy and platform ahead of increased sales volumes last year (2021), sales growth was powered by customers buying online. This year, we're looking to level up our e-commerce capability in order to serve our core customers better"

That growing customer loyalty could prove especially useful for the company as the challenges of this economic recovery continue to evolve.

Bruntwork is based out of the US and Australia where their work with Fortune 500 companies. Hubci is online and on Instagram @hubciworld & @hubcibodega

About Bruntwork

Bruntwork is an outsourcing company that is an expert at building cost-effective, efficient and scalable operational teams for businesses wanting to grow fast and effectively. Since 2010 Bruntwork has built its team to over 1000 deploying specialist teams across most operational functions including; Data and Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Content Production, and Web & App Design, Telesales for both inbound and outbound campaigns, and Multi-Channel Customer Support.

