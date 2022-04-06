Anzeige
WKN: A3CSK6 ISIN: SE0016075337 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZQ 
Frankfurt
06.04.22
08:41 Uhr
7,230 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes OX2 to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, April 6, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in OX2
AB's shares (short name OX2) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market. The company belongs to the Energy sector and is the 24th company to be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells onshore and offshore windfarms and solar PV
farms. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion.
OX2's project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as
acquired wind and solar projects in various phases of development. The company
is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy
technologies, such as hydrogen and energy storage. OX2 is operating on ten
markets in Europe: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France,
Spain, Italy and Greece. Sales in 2021 was about 5 billion SEK. The company has
almost 300 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. 

"We have an ambitious goal to double our yearly sales of projects,
corresponding to an average effect of 1,500 MW until 2023-2024," said Paul
Stormoen, CEO of OX2."Based on our history and our stable growth we are looking
forward to do this on Nasdaq Stockholm, and thereby contributing to the energy
transition and curbing climate change." 

"OX2 has been listed with us since they came to the First North Premier Growth
Market in 2021 and we are happy to now call them a Main Market company," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have shown impressive
growth. In 2021 they were the largest Premier company in terms of capital
raised and they have continued to show their ability to attract new
shareholders. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market
company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
