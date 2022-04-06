Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Footway Group AB (155/22)

With effect from April 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Footway Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 19, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FOOT TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017769284 Order book ID: 254039 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Footway Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FOOT BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017769292 Order book ID: 254040 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB