GlobeNewswire
06.04.2022 | 10:17
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Footway Group AB (155/22)

With effect from April 07, 2022, the subscription rights in Footway Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 19, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FOOT TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017769284              
Order book ID:  254039                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 07, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Footway Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FOOT BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017769292              
Order book ID:  254040                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
