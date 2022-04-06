Boviet Solar has announced plans to rebrand its modules, while shifting its focus to new cell technologies.From pv magazine USA Boviet Solar, a Vietnam-based solar PV manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has announced plans to rebrand its solar modules, in addition to three new R&D initiatives. The company is known for producing monocrystalline PERC PV cells and monofacial and bifacial modules. It is now working on several R&D projects, in collaboration with three universities in Vietnam and one university in China. It is working on a new N-TOPCon cell technology, which it claims is more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...