The 14th Fruit Attraction event, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will be held from 4 to 6 October 2022. Fruit and vegetable sector companies can now apply to participate in the world's leading fruit and vegetable marketing event. On 11 April, the priority period for the choice of spaces closes

Innovation, quality and diversity take centre stage at Fruit Attraction, where operators and retailers from all over the world can plan their campaigns at this key moment. Thus, once again, the entire fruit and vegetable sector value chain will come together at the show.

This year's fair will feature a startups hub, a new single-theme area dedicated to newly created companies founded between 1 January 2021 and 1 September 2022 in both the Fresh Produce and Auxiliary Industry segments.

Fresh Food Logistics, organised by IFEMA, is the new sector platform for fresh food logistics, transport and cold chain management. A unique event in the European Union that is both professional and hyper-specialised, bringing all those involved in the cold food chain together under one roof.

This year, the Invited Importing Countries initiative joins the powerful International Buyers Programme, with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Canada taking leading roles. This event seeks to promote trade relations between non-EU markets and the European Union, accompanied by a full programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.

Madrid will once again be the capital of the fruit and vegetable world, receiving more than 1,000 buyers, retail purchase managers, importers and invited wholesalers from all over the world

The fair will once again feature a full programme of technical conferences and activities, making it the centre of knowledge for the industry, with sessions featuring a wide variety of content and the relevance and expertise of participants and speakers.

The Innovation Hub and Innovation Forum areas are again dedicated to innovation and new business ideas in the sector. The fair will be hosting the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a major event marking support for entrepreneurship in the sector.

Also among the new features this years, mention should be made of the strawberry as the star product of Fruit Attraction 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005738/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Carmelo Gómez

cgomez@cciba.net