HqO Becomes Related Companies' Digital Tenant Experience Provider

As Part of the Long-Term Partnership, Related Made a Strategic Investment in HqO and Will Join its Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 06, 2022, the industry-leading tenant and workplace experience platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Related Companies , the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the U.S., to power Related's tenant experience (TeX) technology across its commercial and luxury residential portfolio. Elements of the best-in-class technology Related developed to serve its Fortune 500 tenants and discerning residents will be incorporated into HqO's core offering. Related has also made a strategic investment in HqO, and Related CEO Jeff Blau will join the HqO Board of Directors.



"Related's focus on and commitment to providing their customers with the most personalized level of service is one of the reasons they're such a great strategic partner and investor for HqO," said Chase Garbarino, CEO at HqO. "Their success here has allowed Related to create and promote a groundbreaking suite of programming and benefits to their properties, and HqO will make it even easier for their tenants to access and enjoy those benefits and programming."

HqO's multiple-portfolio deployments, ease of use, unrivaled user engagement, and dedicated and continuous customer support made it the ideal digital platform for Related's renowned, high-touch tenant experience. HqO will serve as a universal remote control for Related tenants and residents to interact with their building and neighborhood. The HqO app will offer tenants and residents access to custom programming, resource booking, service offerings, local retail and food and beverage delivery, and more.

"The people who live and work at our properties are at the heart of everything we do, and we are always focused on ways to make their days more seamless, their communities more connected, and providing an array of exclusive access and services that create the luxury of more time together - partnering with HqO puts the Related experience at our tenants' fingertips," said Luke Falk, Senior Vice President at Related. "HqO's differentiated consumer platform and robust suite of analytics position them for continued growth and I look forward to working with them as they continue to push the boundaries of TeX technology."

Related's extensive property portfolio joins the more than 500+ live assets in 142 cities across the world that trust HqO to provide a highly amenitized, engaging, and tech-enabled tenant experience. HqO's product consists of an award-winning app, analytics suite, hybrid work tools, and a flex space management system.

As an owner-operator, Related understands the importance of tech-enabled property management, including access control, work order management, communications tools, and data and analytics to better inform office investments and drive tenant engagement. In addition to having the most advanced feature set and biggest technology marketplace, HqO provides each customer with a dedicated customer experience team that supports all aspects of adoption, growth, and engagement, including everything from content creation to advanced data analytics.

About HqO

HqO is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 250 million square feet in 25 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.hqo.com/ .

About Related Companies

Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed 50 years ago, Related is one of the largest private owners and preservationists of affordable housing in the U.S. and a fully-integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisition, management, finance, marketing, and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, West Palm Beach, Miami, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. With over $60 billion in assets owned or under development including the 28-acre Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side, The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach, The Grand LA and Related Santa Clara in California and The 78 in Chicago. Related was named to Fast Company Magazine's list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit https://www.related.com/ .

Primary Contact: Kristin Concannon

Phone: 833-225-5476

Email: kristin.concannon@hqo.co