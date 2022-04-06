Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Samples 20.10 meters grading 0.34% Copper, and values as high as 13.05% Copper on Neil Vein / Breccia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we have previously reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, the Magnum Mine UAV Done Mission, the Magnum, the Neil Area UAV Drone Mission and now the Neil vein / breccia copper occurrence, see Figure 2 below.

Figure 2- Neil Property, Neil Copper Occurrence Location

The Neil copper occurrence hosts two styles of high-grade copper mineralization which is found in the Neil vein and the adjoining mineralized quartz sulfide breccias over 1,000 meters vertically and 1,500 meters along strike. Widths vary from a few meters to 30 meters in width. See Photo 1 below.

Coincident with the shear zone is a large diabase dike, forming a resistant spur. It dips steeply and is between 2 - 12 meters thick. Its contacts are sheared and altered, as is the adjacent slaty mudstone wall rock. The dyke and the shear zone are important as they host a discontinuous series of mineralized quartz-carbonate veins, occurring at or close to the dike's contacts in the shear zone.

Photo 1 - Surface Expression of Neil Vein, Neil Property

At the top of the Neil vein / breccia occurrence, two old bulldozed trenches at 2,350 meters elevation were found and a total of 48 chip, rubble, grab samples were collected at various locations across the quartz-carbonate veining & across the sediments to the northwest over 307 meters vertically. The veining is slightly mineralized with nil - 3% chalcopyrite and the received assayed copper content was generally low and less than 1%. See Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Collected Chip Samples of Neil Vein / Breccia, 2,350 meters elevation

In the north, a 20.10 meter of contiguous chip sampling on a section, (samples D-723268 - 285) of sediments and veining, averaged 0.34% copper, See Table 1 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Neil Vein, 20.10 meters grading 0.34% copper

To the south, a 6.80 meter of contiguous chip sampling on a section across the veining averaged 0.87% Cu, containing a higher grade section (samples D-723284 & 285) grading of 1.26% copper across 2.6 meters, See Table 1 and Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 - Neil Vein, 6.80 meters grading 0.87% copper, including 1.26% copper / 2.60 meters

An additional three - six meters to the south, 2 sections of the veining assayed 0.70% Copper across 1.5 meters (sample D-723286) and 0.39% across 4.6 meters (samples D-723294 - 297), respectively, See Table 1 and Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 - Neil Vein - 0.70% copper / 1.50 meters

All other samples of veining collected further south, contained less than 1% copper. Rubble sample D-723358, with 5% pyrite, collected downslope at an elevation of 2,109 meters, assayed trace in copper, 0.01%. See Table 1 below.

Continuing downslope, southwest from the top of the occurrence, through an area containing old trenching eight chip, 1 grab and 2 rubble samples were collected at elevations of 2,248 - 2,043 meters.

Three sections of the quartz-carbonate veining, at elevations of 2,233 - 2,248 meters, were sampled. In the northern most section, the veining strikes 175 - 140 degrees and 2 chip samples (D-723367 & 368), containing nil - 5% chalcopyrite, were collected and the section reported an average of 0.76% Cu across 9.00 meters, with sample 367 assaying 1.68% copper across 0.40 meters, See Table 1 and Photo 6 below

Photo 6 - Neil Vein - 0.76% copper / 9.0 meters, including 1.68% copper / 0.40 meters

A grab sample (D-72366) of this vein, with 4% chalcopyrite, contained copper content of 1.13%. See Table 1 below.

An additional twenty-five meters to the south, veining is exposed striking 045 degrees, across a width of 1 meter with the footwall sheared sediments and veining averaging 0.25% Cu across 1.30 meters. See Table 1 below.

A further 25 meters to the southwest, brecciated veining is exposed across 0.8 meters and contains trace chalcopyrite and reported an assay of 0.33% copper across the 0.80 meters sampled (sample D-723363). The footwall shale is sheared with stockwork veining and the hanging wall sheared shale-siltstone. Chip sample D-723365 taken with no apparent sulphides contained the highest copper content reporting 0.47% over 0.50 meters. The entire section (D-723362, 363 and 365) across 2.90 meters averaged 0.18% copper, See Table 1 and Photo 7 below.

Photo 7 - Neil Vein - 0.18% copper / 2.90 meters, including 0.47% copper / 0.50 meters

Two rubble samples (D-723369 & 370) of mineralized quartz-carbonate were collected downslope at elevations of 2,109 and 2,043 m., respectively. Sample D-723369, with 1% chalcopyrite, assayed 0.84% copper and sample D-723370, containing massive sulphide patches, assayed an impressive 13.05% copper. See Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Neil Vein / Breccia Surface Assay Results

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Width (meters) Copper % Composite (copper % avg x meters) D - 723267 2,350 Chip 1.00 0.05 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723268 2,350 Chip 1.00 0.07 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723270 2,350 Chip 1.30 0.01 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723271 2,350 Chip 1.00 0.07 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723272 2,350 Chip 0.60 0.05 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723273 2,350 Chip 1.10 0.03 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723274 2,350 Chip 1.40 0.02 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723276 2,350 Chip 1.60 0.01 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723277 2,350 Chip 1.40 0.00 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723278 2,350 Chip 1.50 0.01 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723279 2,350 Chip 1.40 0.42 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723280 2,350 Chip 1.40 0.92 0.34 / 20.10 D - 723282 2,350 Chip 1.30 0.79 D - 723283 2,350 Chip 1.50 0.20 D - 723284 2,350 Chip 1.50 1.36 D - 723285 2,350 Chip 1.10 1.13 D - 723286 2,350 Chip 1.50 0.70 D - 723287 2,350 Chip 0.70 0.10 D - 723288 2,350 Chip 0.80 0.10 D - 723290 2,350 Chip 0.70 0.00 D - 723291 2,350 Chip 1.20 0.00 D - 723292 2,350 Chip 1.70 0.00 0.00 / 3.20 D - 723293 2,350 Chip 1.50 0.00 0.00 / 3.20 D - 723294 2,350 Chip 1.30 0.07 0.39 / 4.60 D - 723295 2,350 Chip 1.40 1.11 0.39 / 4.60 D - 723296 2,350 Chip 1.10 0.09 0.39 / 4.60 D - 723297 2,350 Chip 0.80 0.06 0.39 / 4.60 D - 723298 2,350 Chip 0.70 0.05 D - 723299 2,350 Chip 0.80 0.00 D - 723300 2,350 Chip 1.40 0.00 0.00 / 2.80 D - 723351 2,349 Chip 1.40 0.00 0.00 / 2.80 D - 723352 2,349 Chip 0.40 0.00 D - 723353 2,349 Chip 0.40 0.58 0.29 / 2.70 D - 723354 2,349 Chip 1.20 0.40 0.29 / 2.70 D - 723356 2,349 Chip 0.70 0.10 0.29 / 2.70 D - 723357 2,349 Chip 0.40 0.01 D - 723358 2,229 Rubble 0.01 D - 723359 2,248 Chip 0.30 0.11 0.25 / 1.30 D - 723360 2,248 Chip 0.40 0.68 0.25 / 1.30 D - 723361 2,248 Chip 0.60 0.03 0.25 / 1.30 D - 723362 2,233 Chip 1.60 0.02 0.18 / 2.90 D - 723363 2,233 Chip 0.80 0.33 0.18 / 2.90 D - 723365 2,243 Chip 0.50 0.47 0.18 / 2.90 D - 723366 2,243 Grab 1.13 D - 723367 2,243 Chip 0.40 1.68 0.78 / 0.90 D - 723368 2,243 Chip 0.50 0.02 0.78 / 0.90 D - 723369 2,109 Rubble 0.84 D - 723370 2,043 Rubble 13.05

The data generated from the UAV drone mission over the general area was used for in-field targeting of visual copper occurrences on the color orthophoto due to the 3 cm resolution, See Photo 8 below.

Photo 8 - Neil Vein - Orthomosaic Photo of Drone Mission Survey Area

This lead to field examination of the mineralized unit, to sampling of the Neil vein / breccia vein where various samples were collect as a first pass evaluation, See Photo 9 below.

Photo 9 - Neil Vein - Detailed Drone View

Sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. These have been plotted in a 3-D GIS system and layered over the locations. See Figures 10, below. Press link here to view Neil Vein drone flight mission.

Figure 10 - 2021 Neil Sample Locations Plotted On 3-D Tilt Digital, Yellow Line Vein Trace

In addition, the photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth. See Photo 11 below.

Photo 11 - Neil Vein Area- .kml / .kmz Geo Tags

Going Forwards

Using the results of the data gathered by the UAV drone in the 2021 field season the field crew will sample in further detail and complete mapping the extensive Neil vein / breccia.

An additional release on the sampling and results of the Neil vein / breccia deposit will be forthcoming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696292/Fabled-Copper-Samples-2010-meters-grading-034-Copper-and-values-as-high-as-1305-Copper-on-Neil-Vein-Breccia