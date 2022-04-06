Alaska May is tasked with building a first-class talent program, in addition to driving new recruitment and retention initiatives

Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, has appointed Alaska May as its Chief People Officer to lead the global People organization. Among her responsibilities, May is charged with recruiting and retaining additional cybersecurity experts the company needs to meet the growing demand for its managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services. May will also be responsible for building a world-class talent management program; preserving and enhancing the company's unique culture; strengthening the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) ethos; and promoting a positive and healthy workplace that enables employees to perform at their best.

"Great people have always been at the heart of Open Systems. Their tireless efforts and outstanding work have enabled us to deliver the outstanding outcomes that have protected our customers for over two decades," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. "Though growing demand requires us to quickly hire additional employees, it is vital we do so without compromising the corporate culture that has made Open Systems a great company to work for. Fortunately, Alaska's extensive experience not only makes her ideal for leading our recruiting efforts, she also knows how to facilitate a positive environment that will help us retain staff while empowering them to do their best work."

Hiring additional experienced cybersecurity experts is a priority for the company, which provides customers with round-the-clock protection from its Mission Control facilities strategically located around the world and which combine the functions of a security operations center (SOC) and a network operations center (NOC). However, competition for such experts is fierce due to their small numbers, and further complicated by the pandemic, with top talent looking for more from their employers.

"I am excited to join Open Systems and am eager to implement programs to attract new talent and improve the experience of employees who have already made the company their home," said May. "Open Systems has many advantages that make it a desirable place to build a career in cybersecurity. Its unique and inclusive culture, for example, is attractive to prospective employees, and its DevSecOps model keeps security experts engaged and mentally stimulated by rotating between operational and non-operational roles, which can lead to better job satisfaction and lower turnover."

May joins the company's executive leadership team which recently added Tom Corn, Michael Davis and Chris Raniere as the company's Chief Product Officer, Chief Architect and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.

A veteran Human Resources professional, May has held several executive-level positions over the past 15 years. Her most recent role prior to joining Open Systems was as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for International Markets, a data services company.

