The Rapaport Group of Companies has suspended all activity with all Russian and Belarusian companies. This includes Rapaport Information Services, RapNet Trading Network, Auctions, Brokerage and Quality Control services for both sanctioned and unsanctioned companies.

RapNet the world's largest diamond trading network, with daily listings of 1.7 million polished diamonds valued at $8.7 billion has implemented new software that enables sellers to list the source of rough diamonds and allows buyers to search by rough source.

Buyers wishing to avoid polished diamonds sourced from Russian rough are encouraged to request the following statement on all invoices: "The polished diamonds herein invoiced are cut from rough mined in [country]." Alternatively, for polished of unknown rough sources: "To the best of our knowledge, the polished diamonds herein invoiced do not originate from Russian rough diamonds exported after April 1, 2022."

Rapaport Information Services is pleased to announce the launch of SR.RAPAPORT.COM, dedicated to providing a centralized source of information about social responsibility in the jewelry industry. The site features comprehensive resources and contacts.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine. We pray for peace. We believe the best way to deal with the legal and ethical aspects of Russia's invasion is to promote and enable honest transparency about the source of diamonds," said Martin Rapaport, chairman of the Rapaport Group.

View our statements about Russian sanctions and additional information about blood diamonds at sr.rapaport.com

About the Rapaport Group: The Rapaport Group is an international network of companies providing added-value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1976, the group has more than 20,000 clients in over 121 countries. Group activities include Rapaport Information Services, providing the Rapaport benchmark Diamond Price List, as well as research, analysis and news; RapNet, the world's largest diamond trading network; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services, the world's largest recycler of diamonds. Additional information is available at rapaport.com

