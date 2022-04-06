Regulatory News:

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), a global simulation and virtual prototyping software partner for the industry, appoints Florence Barré as Chief of Staff to Cristel de Rouvray, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, effective March 29th, 2022. Florence joins ESI's leadership team and will report directly to Cristel de Rouvray.

In this role, Florence will coordinate cross-functional initiatives, support strategic analysis, lead communication and change, and special projects alongside Cristel de Rouvray.

Florence Barré, 34 years old, joined ESI Group in February 2018 as Corporate Financial Communication Manager before being promoted last year, Change and Communications Director for the Group in which she played an important role in supporting the elaboration of ESI's 3-year strategic plan, notably. Before joining ESI Group, Florence previously occupied several positions in different sectors, notably at Altran, covering different aspects of communication.

"Over the past four years, Florence has played a key role in strengthening ESI's reputation and visibility, while supporting the group's ongoing transformation. Since I became CEO, Florence has played a key role alongside me and the other members of our leadership team. Over time we have built a relationship of trust and complementarity a relationship I intend to leverage today by creating and offering her this role of Chief of Staff. Her role will be manifold and strategic for me, for the leadership team, and for the transformation of our company," declares Cristel de Rouvray, CEO at ESI Group.

"I am delighted to continue to evolve in this way within ESI Group. Over the years, we have developed a unique working relationship based on exchange, listening, and trust. I am honored and motivated by the opportunity I have been given today. I am convinced that together, with the entire leadership team and of course our employees, we will succeed in transforming our company so that it becomes a reference in our sector and is recognized as a great place to work,declares Florence Barré, Chief of Staff ESI Group.

Florence holds a bachelor's in general communication and an MBA in Communication, Media, and Events from ESG Business School in Paris.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2021 sales of €136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI: LinkedIn Facebook Twitter YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005236/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group

Florence Barré

press@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee Press Shareholder Relations

JJérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05