Banxa Holdings: Banxa Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced it will be participating in the upcoming industry and investor conferences:

Bitcoin 2022 - April 6 th - 9 th , 2022: Bitcoin 2022 is a four-day pilgrimage for those seeking greater freedom and individual sovereignty. The event is occurring in Miami Beach, FL

- 9 , 2022: Bitcoin 2022 is a four-day pilgrimage for those seeking greater freedom and individual sovereignty. The event is occurring in Miami Beach, FL SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase - May 3rd - 5th, 2022: Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The Company's presentation will be held at 3pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. The presentation will be webcast at Planet Microcap Banxa Webcast. The event will be held in Las Vegas, NV.

The Company's latest investor presentation can be found here: Investor presentation.

BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

