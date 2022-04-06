Twitter co-founder and Block Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman Jack Dorsey, donates $1 million through his philanthropic initiative, StartSmall, to support Ukraine and deliver critical humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Following the russian invasion, Ukrainian-American non-profit, Razom, which means "together" in Ukrainian, quickly mobilized an emergency response to deliver critical humanitarian aid including tactical medical supplies, hospital supplies, and tech-enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. This generous donation will help to continue supporting Ukraine during this critical time.

Since russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Razom has sent close to 200+ tons of tactical medical equipment and critical medical supplies to Ukraine, with many more on the way. Razom volunteers have made a total of 14 trips carrying tactical medicine cargo to various volunteer civilian defense corps prioritizing cities and regions where Ukrainians are actively repelling russian occupiers. These regions include Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Odessa.

Razom has scaled its operations significantly since February and continues to expand its capabilities in delivering critical humanitarian aid. To deliver aid in Ukraine, Razom collaborates with partners on the ground such as Kryla Nadiyi (Wings of Hope), Euromaidan-Warszava, and Ukrainian Education Platform.

Here's an overview of some of Razom's impact in the first 30 days of the war in Ukraine:

Razom spent more than $10.5M with over $5.8M going towards procuring and delivering tactical medicine and tacmed equipment. Razom procures, on average, 10,000 tourniquets per week (worth over $250,000/week) from the most reputable suppliers buying CAT, SOF-T and/or SAM brands. In life-or-death situations, tourniquets stop arterial bleeding so the quality of this single-use device matters. They continue to be the most sought-after and requested forms of aid across Ukraine. Thanks to Razom's strong ties to communities and professionals on the ground in Ukraine, Razom has been able to learn of exact needs quickly and act on specific requests that can make a big difference. For example: SAM splints. Razom procured over 3,100 of them for $56,100, designed for immobilizing bone and soft tissue injuries in emergency settings. Purchased over 10,300 chest seals for over $58,000, procured through Ukrainians in the U.S. and Canada, as the supply of chest seals has been completely depleted in North America, through July. Razomers found contacts in Australia and the U.K to buy over 6,000 chest seals. A group of about 15 volunteers worked around the clock to sort and pack aid for shipment overseas. In one week's time, they put together 3,000+ IFAKs in Razom's New Jersey warehouse, in partnership with Meest-America. These first aid kids are designed to treat traumatic injuries and severe bleeding.

Procured a defibrillator, insulin, and other important medicines like metformin, glimepiride, levothyroxine that was delivered to the Ukrainian Diabetes Association in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Luhansk regions. Razom accomplished this in partnership with volunteers at AWO Ortsverein Reischach AG and Ukraine-HILFE Berlin e.V.

Delivered 100 drones across the Polish border that will be used to ensure the safe delivery of medical and tactical medical supplies by Razom volunteers traveling across hotspot areas in Ukraine.

Evacuated 32 different families (making up 91 individuals) from ten cities and regions of Ukraine.

Ran and/or hosted hundreds of events in support of Ukraine in the United States and Canada and conducted hundreds of advocacy interviews in the US and Canadian press.

"Donations come in many forms, both large and small, and we are beyond grateful to Jack Dorsey and StartSmall for this incredible contribution. We're also excited to see support for a number of organizations we've been working with for years, including Sunflowers of Peace and Nova Ukraine, who are doing critically important work in Ukraine. Our emergency response and mission right now is focused on one thing: to save lives in Ukraine, and this contribution has already helped us do just that," said Dora Chomiak, President of Razom.

Razom has focused most of its efforts during this time on delivering aid where it is needed most on the ground in Ukraine. Razom's overall mission is to build a more prosperous Ukraine.

ABOUT RAZOM

Razom, which means "together" in Ukrainian, is committed to building a prosperous Ukraine. The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single mission: building a more prosperous Ukraine. Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Razom's procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they've nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors.

ABOUT STARTSMALL

StartSmall is Jack Dorsey's philanthropic initiative to fund global COVID-19 relief, girls health and education, and efforts towards Universal Basic Income. Dorsey transferred $1 billion (28% of his wealth) to StartSmall in 2020.

