Companies will showcase combined solution at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, and Promega Corporation today announced a co-marketing agreement that combines sample preparation with the latest Maxwell systems and digital PCR on the six-color naica system. With this partnership, the companies will offer an optimized workflow for a wide range of applications including liquid biopsy, sentinel pathogen testing, infectious disease assays, overall cancer research and drug discovery. Representative data of the liquid biopsy workflow will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 on April 10, 2022.

"The strategic partnership with Promega enhances our value proposition by bringing a fully-validated sample-to-answer solution for biomarker testing," said Philippe Mourère, President and CEO, Stilla Technologies. "Promega has demonstrated exceptional quality of results from samples processed with their proven reagents on Maxwell systems, which have been adopted globally for liquid biopsies. I am truly excited about the combined reach and strength that we can bring to the market through a strategic partnership."

The 6-color naica platform is being quickly adopted, with end-users developing high multiplex dPCR assays that have been previously unattainable. This adds to the growing body of evidence for the need to study more molecular targets per sample to provide actionable insights.

"In liquid biopsy clinical research, we see a desire to conduct more near-patient testing with faster time to results, lower costs, higher sensitivity, and a highly standardized process from sample preparation to results," said Tom Livelli, VP, Life Sciences Products Services, Promega Corporation. "This new end-to-end solution, pairing the Maxwell system with the naica system, will facilitate the move of highly multiplex genomic signatures from liquid biopsies, typically performed through NGS in centralized labs, to decentralized testing."

At the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, the companies will present data demonstrating ultrasensitive 32-plex detection from liquid biopsy samples of EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer, in addition to PIK3CA mutations and HER2 amplification in breast cancer. These data will be presented during the following session on April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM 5:00 PM:

Poster #527 2 A streamlined workflow for liquid biopsy extraction and highplex digital PCR analysis using the Maxwell system and 6-color Crystal Digital PCR

The Stilla and Promega teams will also showcase their combined solution to the scientific community at booths #1807 (Stilla) and #730 (Promega) throughout the AACR Annual Meeting from April 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans. Further data will be released covering a broader range of application areas over the coming months.

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the multiplex digital PCR company transforming complex genomic data into actionable insights across a wide range of research and clinical applications including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and food and environmental testing. Stilla's groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR solution, the naica system, is the industry's first digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels, providing biomedical researchers and clinicians the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market. Stilla has U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, European headquarters in Paris, France, and strategic distribution and business partnerships in China and throughout EMEA. To learn more, visit www.stillatechnologies.com and connect with Stilla on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

