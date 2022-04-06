ShelterZoom Announces Blockchain Technology Collaboration with Fullerton Beck LLP Through Westchester Innovation Network

The blockchain-based contract and document management platform partners with a Westchester-based law firm to pilot its software to improve efficiency of the discovery process

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / ShelterZoom, a leading smart document company, was one of the first companies selected to participate in theBusiness Council of Westchester's (BCW) newWestchester Innovation Network. The WIN initiative aims to drive economic development, innovation and growth in the county.

Through the Westchester Innovation Network Innovation Match Program, ShelterZoom was matched with the prestigious law firm Fullerton Beck LLP, to test its software in a real-world environment. Fullerton Beck is the first New York law firm to utilize blockchain technology to help streamline the sharing of documents in a safe, secure and transparent ecosystem.

"Blockchain is the definition of innovation and to see Westchester County recognize the potential blockchain can bring to the business community is a real WIN," said ShelterZoom CEO and Co-Founder Chao Cheng-Shorland. "We are excited to see how our platform can help law firms like Fullerton Beck, which we know share, send and edit thousands of documents on a regular basis, streamline legal processes in a profession where confidentiality and transparency is paramount."

Throughout the duration of the pilot, Fullerton Beck will provide ShelterZoom real-time feedback regarding the use of the platform, its use in the legal space and ways to further enhance the platform. Upon completion of the pilot, both parties will share their feedback with the business community and then discuss continuing their engagement on a more regular basis.

This initial pilot has already attracted the interest of other law firms who will to take part in a pilot with ShelterZoom. Their names will be announced as each project is finalized.

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, is a leading provider of enterprise-level blockchain-based Smart Documents, Smart Contracts and Blockchain API integration services. The blockchain-based SaaS software company was founded in 2017; servicing large enterprises, government agencies, non-profits, law firms, the publishing industry, academic institutions, real estate and small businesses with fully supported blockchain smart document applications, tokenization and digital asset solutions.

