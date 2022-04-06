Ultivue, Inc. an industry leader in multiplexing tools powered by their emerging novel AI-driven image analysis solutions for tissue biomarker studies, today announced that data from its FlexVUE formatting for panel design and its newest mouse panel offering for multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) and spatially resolved biomarker analysis will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The meeting runs April 8th to April 13th in New Orleans, LA.

Accepted abstracts during the AACR conference will feature new data from a streamlined pre-optimized protocol enabling mIF staining on mouse tissue for an improved workflow to investigate T-cell infiltration and additional analysis of the tumor immune microenvironment (TiME) to address the mechanisms of action of immune-related drugs in preclinical syngeneic or GEMM mouse models. The company will also spotlight an early access program for mouse researchers interested in exploring the use of advanced pre-clinical tools to probe the dynamic nature of events occurring in the TiME. Additional abstracts feature the new flexible mIF assays (FlexVUE panels) for discerning relevant distributions of infiltrating immune cells in tumors coupled with UltiStacker software for producing detailed spatial characterizations of specific cell phenotypes. Further datasets showcase the integrated capabilities from Fluidigm and Visiopharm to demonstrate a unique tissue phenotyping workflow combining complementary methods that can unravel the complexity of the tumor microenvironment. Ultivue's newest workflow to be highlighted at this year's AACR will be available through the Company's CLIA services lab and features a multi-omics analysis that demonstrates the versatility of Ultivue's InSituPlex technology (ISP) through an integrated workflow for co-detection of protein and RNA on a single tissue section. For more information about the poster presentations and to schedule an onsite meeting with one of our scientists, please refer to https://resources.ultivue.com/aacr/.

Ultivue will also host their 2nd annual Biomarker Insights Summit on April 8th, 2022, ahead of the annual AACR meeting. This symposium is designed to promote thought leadership and has been exclusively curated for those working towards the eradication of cancer via immuno-oncology approaches. Scientists from AstraZeneca, Takeda, Gilead, Merck, Bayer and many more will be onsite to share successes and lessons learned to better inform therapeutic efforts and explore how innovative digital pathology insights can provide benefit to clinical trials. For more information, https://biomarkerinsightssummit.com/.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005250/en/

Contacts:

Ultivue

Adrian Arechiga Ph.D.

Vice President Marketing

Adrian.Arechiga@ultivue.com