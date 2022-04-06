DJ GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE CLOSING OF 2021 ACCOUNTS

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Board of Directors met on 6 April 2022 to approve the Company's financial statements in accordance with French accounting rules and principles and the consolidated accounts for 2021 prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards, after obtaining confirmation by the Auditors that the audit procedures had been carried out and that certification reports were being issued.

Consolidated Accounts FY 2021 FY 2020 (in millions of euros) Turnover 101.3 89.5 Current operating income 5.8 4,1 Operating income 7.1 3,3 Financial Income (Loss) 0.9 -0,9 Pre - tax Income of Consolidated Companies 8.0 2,4 Taxes -0.4 -1,2 Net Consolidated Income 7.6 1,2 Income attributable to non-controlling interests 0.4 0,2 Income attributable to Consolidating Company 7.2 1,0

Consolidated turnover for 2021 mainly comes from the Pumps Sector. The other sector covers the real estate activity of the Holding company, amounting to EUR101.3 million against EUR89.5 million in 2020, increase of 13.1%. At constant exchange rates, the increase is 12.9%.

The 2021 financial year was marked by sustained growth in the Oil & Gas activities in the Americas, as well as by the significant recovery of the Food & Industry activities in the European market.

The Group's consolidated operating income in 2021 amounted to a profit of EUR5.8 million against EUR4.1 million in 2020, i.e. an increase of EUR1.7 million.

The increasing Pumps Sector's contribution is positive for EUR6.6 million (EUR4.8 million positive in 2020). As in the previous year, it includes EUR5.4 million in royalties on a licence agreement that will expire in June 2024.

The growth in activity explains this performance, which was nevertheless impacted by the increase in the cost of materials (steel and chemicals in particular) as well as by a significant increase in their supply times. This increase was nevertheless limited in 2021 thanks to the security supplies ordered previously. In the future, these various increases will have a significant impact on our profitability.

The contribution of the Holding's real estate activity is negative by EUR0.8 million, the same level as last year - EUR0.7 million.

Operating income was positive at EUR7.1 million against EUR3.3 million in 2020, increase of EUR3.8 million.

This result included EUR1.1 million in property gains following the sale of a building in Houston (USA). In 2020, it was negatively impacted by EUR0.6m of net charges on Canadian assets.

The financial result was positive EUR0.9 million against negative EUR0.9 million in 2020, i.e. increase of EUR1.8 million, mainly due to net positive exchange rate effects in 2021 (EUR0.3 million) against negative effects in 2020 (EUR1.2 million).

In 2021, net charges of consolidated tax totalled EUR0.4 million against EUR1.2 million in 2020.

Consolidated net income for 2021 activities amounted to EUR7.6 million against EUR1.2 million in 2020.

Ultimately, the net profit attributable to Gévelot, the consolidating company, for 2021 amounted to a EUR7.2 million in profit against a profit of EUR1.0 million in 2020.

The cash flow from operations, remains positive: EUR12.1 million against EUR16.0 million in 2020. The year 2020 was positively impacted by EUR7.3 million of non-current income related to recent acquisitions in Canada.

The consolidated net financial structure is positive and amounted to EUR142.6 million, a decrease of EUR3.4 million compared to 2020 due to EUR22.7 million decrease in current financial assets (variation in bank deposits of more than three months) offset by a EUR3.7 million decrease in financial debt and a EUR15.6 million increase in net cash.

Regarding Gévelot SA, the Group's Holding company, turnover for 2021 consisting of rents and services, amounted to EUR0.8 million, the same level as in 2020.

Gévelot SA operating income was negative: EUR1.0 million against a negative EUR0.9 million in 2020.

The financial result showed a EUR2.4 million profit against EUR1.7 million in 2020. It consists mainly of a dividend of

EUR1.5 million received in 2021 from PCM SA (idem 2020), net foreign exchange gains of EUR0.1 million (compared to a net charges of EUR0.2 million in 2020) and financial income of EUR0.8 million (EUR0.5 million in 2020).

Extraordinary income was negative by EUR19K compared to a negative EUR43K in 2020.

In the absence of its own tax, and after EUR339K of tax savings related to the tax integration scheme, Gévelot S.A.'s net corporate income in 2021 stood at EUR1.8 million compared to a positive EUR1.4 million in 2020.

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders, which will meet on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, will be proposed the distribution of a dividend of 3 euros per share.

The recent dramatic geopolitical events in Eastern Europe lead us to be very cautious about our business prospects, even if our positions in these areas remain modest. The global impact should however be more penalising in economic and commercial terms.

Our Group, which has been able to adapt to very difficult international contexts throughout its long history, will once again find the necessary resources to adapt to these difficult situations.

