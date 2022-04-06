Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: MetaMedia and Broadcast Management Group Announce the First End-to-End Solution for the Production and Distribution of Live and Interactive Entertainment Marketing Events to Cinemas and Other Out-of-Home Venues

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / MetaMedia Tech, Inc. and Broadcast Management Group (BMG) today announced the first end-to-end solution for the production and distribution of live and interactive entertainment and marketing events to cinemas and other out-of-home venues.

MetaMedia delivers movies and streams premium content to cinemas globally through its cloud based MetaMedia Entertainment Network while BMG provides next generation production services from live production to event management to creative services to managed services to broadcast consulting and systems design and integration. Together, the partnership creates a one-stop shop for marketers to provide live and interactive content to movie-going audiences around the world.

"MetaMedia's partnership with BMG provides a perfect marriage of high-quality, cost-effective production capabilities with targeted, scalable, cloud-based delivery to cinemas," says MetaMedia CEO, Jason Brenek. "Whether it's red-carpet premieres, fan events, interviews with recording artists, or pure interactive entertainment, our alliance will enable cinemagoers to experience live events like never before. This opens new revenue streams for cinema partners and more cost-effective marketing for studios, music labels or anyone who wants to reach the massive movie-going audience."

"BMG has revolutionized live production," says Todd Mason, CEO of Broadcast Management Group. "Our REMI production system allows for centralized production technology and decentralized staffing. We use the best creative and technical crews anywhere in the world without the need for costly travel. Along with MetaMedia, we share deep entertainment industry experience and can now offer innovative event and production services with targeted and interactive distribution around the world.

The partnership provides a cost-effective suite of offerings including:

Unicasts for premieres, red carpet events, special fan events, or record releases targeted to individual cinema sites or delivered around the world.

for premieres, red carpet events, special fan events, or record releases targeted to individual cinema sites or delivered around the world. Site-to-Site Interactive Broadcasts which allow real-time conversations from cinema to cinema for talent Q&A, polling, or market research

which allow real-time conversations from cinema to cinema for talent Q&A, polling, or market research Teleconferences which bring Zoom-style meetings into the cinema for panel discussions, distance learning, and sales conferences.

which bring Zoom-style meetings into the cinema for panel discussions, distance learning, and sales conferences. Event Management including t urnkey, staging, lighting and set design

including urnkey, staging, lighting and set design Magic Screen Interactive Animated Content, powered by Magic Screen, animated characters and avatars interacting with the audiences LIVE and in real time.

"Imagine a red-carpet event from London with stars on the red carpet directly responding to questions from a theater audience in Iowa," explained Brenek, "or a fireside chat with a recording artist before a record drop, broadcast to cinemas throughout the country and followed by a live performance. Events can be promotional or ticketed, bringing new revenue to cinemas while cost effectively reaching even four quadrant audiences."

Together, Broadcast Management Group and MetaMedia provide services to some of the biggest names in entertainment including Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, A24, Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis, ESPN, IMDB, Amazon, and MGM.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is the first entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world. Powered by Microsoft Azure, MetaMedia's cloud-based platform provides for the secure, rapid, and cost-effective delivery of big-screen entertainment to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas, and other commercial venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles.

About Broadcast Management Group

Broadcast Management Group is a full service media company with six divisions: Live Production,Event Management, Creative Services, Broadcast Consulting Managed Services, and Systems Integration. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Production Hub and custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

