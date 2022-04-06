Hydrate You IV, LLC: Hydrate You IV Discusses Spring and Allergy Season with Blooming Trees

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / With winter in the rearview, those throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and surrounding areas are looking forward to warmer weather, sunshine, and more outdoor activities.

However, Spring ushers in more than just warm weather, for those with allergies, the season can take a major toll on their quality of life.

This quarter, Hydrate You IV discusses ways to combat spring allergy season, helping Oklahoma City and Tulsa area residents enjoy life without miserable sniffles and sneezing. Headquartered in Oklahoma, Hydrate You IV brings IV drip therapy straight to its client's homes, offering fast relief and improved health just a phone call or message away.

Spring Allergy Season and Blooming Trees

Although those sensitive to cedar pollen allergies have been suffering since January in OK, the rest of allergy sufferers tend to feel the pain around March through April. It is during these months when trees begin their new cycle of life, budding and releasing pollen spores into the air. Then, just when allergy sufferers think they might catch a break, May rolls in with grass pollen at all-time highs.

The Symptoms of a Tree Pollen Allergy?

Tree pollen (as well as other pollen allergies) often present with symptoms of:

Sneezing

Stuffy or runny nose

Increased mucus production

Red, itchy or swollen eyes, ears, nose, and mouth

A dry, irritated, sometimes red throat

Watery eyes

Coughing

Headache

And more…

The Culprits: Trees that cause the most symptoms

Alder

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Birch

Box elder

Cedar

Cottonwood

Elm

Hickory

Mountain elder

Mulberry

Oak

Olive

Pecan

Poplar

Willow

Hydrate You IV Helps OK Residents Fight Back Against Allergies

Allergies represent the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, impacting the lives of over 50 million Americans according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

This season, Hydrate You IV offers relief in the form of allergy IV therapy, created specifically to help with managing allergy symptoms.

Regular Meyers' Cocktail IV - with added antihistamine

Running about $175, this IV is well worth the price, combining a carefully formulated blend of B vitamins, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, and antihistamine to aid in relief from allergies.

Silver Package

A more affordable option, the Silver Package is priced at $125 and also includes an optional antihistamine add-on, as well as a combination of B complex vitamins.

Symptoms IV Therapy Can Help With

Runny nose

Itchy eyes

Sneezing

Lethargy/lack of energy

Dehydration

General relief

Restoring optimal nutrient balance

Flushing out immune system triggers

Reduced inflammation (a major cause of symptoms)

About Hydrate You IV

Since its inception, Hydrate You IV has been dedicated to bringing hospital-grade IV treatments to thousands of individuals across the greater Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas. Proudly serving the local community, Hydrate You IV offers a selection of in-home IV therapy infusions of electrolytes, vitamins, antioxidants, and other essential fluids aimed at alleviating a broad range of symptoms and improving overall health and well-being.

Those interested in learning more about treatment options, including IVs to help manage spring allergies, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 866-570-20.

Website: https://www.hydrateyouiv.com/

Phone Number: 9185201238

Email: Admin@hydrateyouiv.com

