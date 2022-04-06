Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP), announced today that operator Shelby Resources will install production casing on the joint venture's first Pratt County well and that an attempt will be made to complete the well as a commercial producer.

"Analysis of logs and drill stem tests indicates that the well should be completed," said Mr. Jarvis. "Production casing is being set today. The completion program is being designed and we will move in to complete and equip the well after giving the cement 10 - 14 days to cure."

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is exploring for oil and gas in Kansas and actively evaluating several other opportunities. SHP retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland.

