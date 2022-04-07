

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple will open its largest retail store in South Korea on April 9, with customers able to make reservations to the opening of the outlet in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Seoul.



The new store includes about 220 highly trained retail team members, who collectively speak 11 languages and represent over eight nationalities, the Tech giant said in a statement.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attending the opening will require a reservation, which can be placed through the company's website.



The Tech giant also noted that the new retail store will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. The store will debut Apple's first-ever K-pop Today at Apple Remix session featuring K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.



Apple has been operating in South Korea for more than 20 years.







